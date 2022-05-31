Darlington Point Coleambally was able to pick up their first win of the season in Group 20 league tag season after a 34-0 win over Waratahs at Exies Oval.
The Roosters were able to make the most of a repeat set close to the line, with Katelyn Quinn able to get over the line inside the opening five minutes.
They continued to pile on the pressure, and after making a break and racing 60 metres to get over the line, Madelyn King extended her side's advantage.
The Roosters made it 18-0 heading into the break, with Tamsin Hughes getting over just before the halftime siren.
It was a fast start at the resumption of play, and after getting another repeat set close to the line, Quinn crossed for her second of the afternoon.
Ellen Browne pushed that advantage to 28 points after the Roosters spread the ball to send her over in the corner before Hughes, but the icing on the cake with her second of the day to wrap up the 34-0 victory.
Meanwhile, the Leeton Greens were able to maintain their perfect start to the season with victory over TLU Sharks in Lake Cargelligo.
The Greens were able to make a strong start with Jess Morton getting over the line while Elli Gill continued her form to push the lead out to 12-0.
Kate Cooper was able to push their advantage with a try right on halftime to make it 18-0 at the break.
A second to Gill after halftime made the margin 24 points before Lakes got over for their first four-pointer of the day through Madison Morris.
The Greens restored their advantage with a second to Cooper before Gabrielle McGregor wrapped up the 32-6 victory.
West Wyalong continued their strong start to the season with a victory over Hay in the distance derby.
Kady Amarant had a strong day with two tries, while Makayla Cooper and Charlee Jones got one each for the Mallee Chicks.
Finally, the Yenda Blueheelers took the points against Yanco-Wamoon with a forfeit win.
The results see Leeton maintain their two-point gap to the chasing pack with Black and Whites, who had the bye, and West Wyalong locked in a battle for second.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
