The rain keeps falling, making for challenging conditions on the Griffith Golf course for the 78 players contesting a single stableford last Saturday.
Surprisingly the heavy going held no terrors for the A Grade winner, Col Vearing firing two over par 73 to take the win, carding 41 points 22 out and 21 home, carding birdies on the 5th and 8th and then shot one over par 36 on the back nine.
Runner-up Peter Gill on 38 points, nailing a birdie on the 1st, to shoot 80 off the stick on a countback over Bryan Salvestro 39 points. Bryan Trembath fired one under par 70 only to finish one back one 38 points.
Leeton visitor Ben Elwin 38 points led all the B Graders home, carding seven par ahead of Trent McFadzean 35 points, six pars on a countback over Charlie Guglielmino 35 points. C Grade winner Jack Mingay looks to have inherited his Grandfather Murray Mingay genes, taking out C Grade with 35 points. He looks set for a bright future, carding a number of three-pointers. Alan Le Broque runner-up on 34 points on a countback over Lance Perry.
Pin winners, 4th Trent Anderson, 7th Bryan Trembath, 8th Chris Richards, 11th Mark Townsend, 15th Jason Dunn. Vouchers to 32 points.
Another single stableford on Sunday with 36 players in two grades.
Justin Robertson 39 points won Div.1 ahead of Mike Catanzariti 36 points.
John F. Gale 34 points, best in Div.2 on a countback over John Wallace 34 points.
A team of nine players from Griffith travelled to Junee to contest the Jolly Cup. They gave it a good shot but failed to come home with the chocolates. It was won by the home team Junee.
A big thank you to the nine players for making the effort.
Players competing in the 4 BBB Matchplay Championship are reminded that the first round matches must be completed by this coming Sunday, June 5.
A reminder that Pro Brad Wright is running clinics for men, ladies and juniors. Contact the Pro Shop on 69623742 for information.
Today's event and Sunday are both single stablefords, a single stroke on on Saturday for the June medal.
The rain came tumbling down, but 19 web footed veterans turned out to contest their single stableford last Thursday. Only a handful finished.
Tom Wright was the winner on 33 points on a countback over Bill Wilkinson 33 points.
Lee Kimball and Peter Henderson won vouchers. Henderson won the 4th pin.
Veterans are advised that nomination forms for the October Week of Golf are now available. A new sponsor had come on board.
Veterans tee shirts are now available from B & D Workwear.
This week sees a single stableford for the First Round of the Winter Cup to be played over June, July and August.
A single stableford with 37 players last Wednesday in three grades. Tiuru Phillip 35 points won A Grade from Sim Tuitivaki 33 points.
Dom Guglielmino 36 points best in B Grade, Barrie Northeast 35 points runner-up. John Wallace 38 points won C Grade from Cam Woodside 34 points.
Pins to 7th Gerry Cox, 15th Ngarau Noa. Vouchers to 30 points.
