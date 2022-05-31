The Area News

Griffith ladies golf report

By Annie Hicks
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:32am, first published 12:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Wednesday, the golf course looked a picture and eighteen ladies played a Maximum Stroke Round. Congratulations to Yvonne Couper who had the day's best score with 72 nett to win Division One. Two shots back was runner up Annie Hicks with 74 nett.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.