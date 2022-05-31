Last Wednesday, the golf course looked a picture and eighteen ladies played a Maximum Stroke Round. Congratulations to Yvonne Couper who had the day's best score with 72 nett to win Division One. Two shots back was runner up Annie Hicks with 74 nett.
Division Two was won by Marlene O'Connell who carded 74 nett. Jeni Fisher with a score of 75 nett was the runner up.
Donna Dossetor won the only NTP on the day (11th hole). The score required to win a ball was 78 nett.
There were seventeen players on Saturday and scores were mediocre. Annie Hicks won Division One with 31 points. One shot back was runner up Elizabeth Graham who carded 30 points.
Division Two winner was Elaine Dal Bon with the day's best score of 34 points. Pamela Emery, a visitor from Canberra, was runner up with 30 points.
Elizabeth Graham won the only NTP on the day (11th hole). Balls went down to 28 points.
Heartiest congratulations to Chris Cunial who had a memorable day on the Coleambally Golf Course last Thursday playing in the Riverina Women's Golf Association 2022 Sandgreen Championships.
Chris was the Scratch Winner in Division 3 and won the Jo Kay and Gail O'Halloran Trophy, won Scratch Runner up in Division 2 and Handicap Winner in the same Division. Thanks to Chris and Dulcie for travelling to Coleambally to play in our District Sandgreen Championships.
The fifth and final round of our pennant competition which was to be played at Narrandera last Monday, was a wash out. Congratulations to Leeton who are the winners of our Zone and will go on to play in the semi finals in mid June.
Today's event is a Stableford and on Saturday a Stroke will be played for the Monthly Medal sponsored by Athlete's Foot and the fourth round of the GNSW Medal.
