Hanwood has kept their winning start to the season alive after coming away with a 5-1 victory over South Wagga on Sunday afternoon at Hanwood Oval.
The home side was able to make a strong start in the opening 45 minutes with a Josh De Rossi double, and one goal to Jordan Bellato saw Hanwood take a 3-0.
Having extended their clean sheet streak to 485 minutes, it came to an end early in the second half as South Wagga were able to convert from the penalty spot.
Brad Clark was able to find the back of the net from a freekick from the left side of the field to restore the advantage for Hanwood before a handball presented Danny Johnson with the chance to wrap the game up from the penalty spot, and he made no mistake.
Given the difficulty the side had in their preparation for the clash, coach Jason Bertacco was proud of his side's performance.
"They were probably the best team we have played this year the way they have been set up," he said.
"We lost three players, and I think two minutes into the second half, we had used up all of our subs and a lot of the boys who came on had already played a full game of ressies.
Hanwood's Bellato (shoulder), James Stockwell (ankle) and Dem Torino (groin) face stints on the sidelines after picking up injuries.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
