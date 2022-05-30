Points were shared across all of the National Premier League Boys games as Griffith FC played host to Belconnen United at Hanwood Oval on Saturday.
The under 13s side were able to make a strong start against a Belconnen United side who were sitting in second on the table at the start of the weekend.
The Griffith side would find the back of the net inside the opening four minutes, with Christian Sergi opening the scoring while Beau Wikitera doubled that lead just over eight minutes later.
The scoreline would remain unchanged until halftime, but the Belconnen side found their stride as the game rolled on, and two goals within four minutes saw the game finish at 1-1.
It was a similar story in the under 14s game.
Ryan Calabria found the back of the net 21 minutes in, and Griffith held that advantage until just after halftime when Belconnen struck back.
Despite a could of great chances, Griffith was unable to break through, and the game finished 1-1.
Finally, it was a goalless draw in the under 16s.
