The Area News

Griffith FC held to draws against Belconnen United in National Premier League Boys

By Liam Warren
Updated May 30 2022 - 4:48am, first published 3:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Points were shared across all of the National Premier League Boys games as Griffith FC played host to Belconnen United at Hanwood Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.