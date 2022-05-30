The Griffith Blacks women's side came up just short in an absolute nail-biter against Ag College at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Aggies were able to put pressure on the Blacks line early, but the home side was able to take the lead as after their first time into the attacking half, Liti Qaranivalu found her way over the line.
Advertisement
The visitors were able to hit back and took a 12-5 lead with two quick tries and looked like they'd hold onto that advantage at the break.
The Blacks were able to hit back right before the break as they were able to covert their field position into points with Vanessa Richards and the successful conversion from Lele Katoa saw the sides locked at 12-all.
Griffith made a strong start to the second half, with Fapiola Uoifalelahi getting over to give her side the advantage, but Aggies were able to find their way back into the game.
With five and a half minutes to go, the visitors crossed to make the score level and then two minutes later scored the go-ahead try.
The Blacks were able to get one last chance to pull back level, and after charging on the line after the siren sounded, Amelia Lolotonga got over to give Katoa the chance to pull her side level with a successful conversion.
Unfortunately for the Blacks, Katoa's kick floated across the face of the goal and missed to the left to hand Ag College a 26-24 victory.
RELATED
After the game, Blacks' coach Lama Lolotonga paid credit to their opposition.
"Their defence was really good, and they were stealing our ball," he said.
"We learned a lot from our mistakes."
Ball security was one of the areas of concern for Lolotonga, and they now have two weeks to work on the mistakes with a club bye ahead of the long weekend.
"For some reasons, the girls were losing the ball a lot when they were taking the ball up," he said.
"It will be something that we need to work on, and it seemed like we lost the momentum somewhere in the game as well, but that's the way it is."
Despite the defeat, the Blacks remain in second place just ahead of Ag College and will look to bounce back when they travel to take on Albury after the long weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.