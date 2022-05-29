Darlington Point Coleambally will take a perfect record into their mid-season break after picking up a 40-24 victory against Waratahs at Exies Oval.
It was a game with extra meaning for both sides, with the right to take home the Jack Carroll Cup on the line.
It was the home side who were able to make a fast start as Suliano Kabara, and Moses Lolohea got the Waratahs off to a strong start.
The Roosters found their mojo in the middle of the first half as Josh Veivers, Adam McCann and Jonathan Sila were able to give their side a 16-10 lead as the halftime siren approached.
The Waratahs were able to go in level as after the siren sounded, Kabara was able to get over in the corner, and a successful conversion saw the score locked at 16-all.
An unfortunate slip from Kabara let Veivers score his second of the day after the Waratahs couldn't deal with his bomb while the home side was reduced to 12 after a professional foul from Shorne Ngu.
The Roosters made the most of the man advantage as Adam McCann, Sam Bartter, and Guy Thompson got over to all but put the game to bed at 40-16.
The Waratahs tried to mount a late fightback as Ngu returned from the sin bin to cross while D'Andre Williams pushed over to see the score sitting at 40-24 with five minutes remaining.
The Roosters were able to hold off the late surge and take home the silverware.
DPC coach Ben Jeffery knows it wasn't his side's best start in a game where there should be extra motivation to take the win.
"I thought we were quite flat today to start, but it was good to come out in the second half and do enough to win," he said.
"It was very scrappy, but to play that badly and still get a win, we have two weeks off now, so we will take it.
"After being up so much last week for Leeton, I was worried we would be a bit flat, and we were to start the game, but the second half was much better."
The Roosters now have their club bye before the general bye on the June long weekend, and they will enter the two-week break after a flawless start to the season.
Jeffery wants his side to come out strong after the break and make the most of the strong start.
"I think Leeton was our best game, and the other games have been touch and go and patchy," he said.
"But we are going in undefeated into the break, so we will try to work on some things, and hopefully, we can come out the other side a bit more structured.
The one downside from the clash for the Roosters was Joey Peato coming from the field late in the second half with an arm injury.
