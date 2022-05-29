Yoogali SC has shown their ability to fight back from an early setback after picking up three points from a losing position on Sunday.
It was a back to the wall effort early as the visiting ANU FC side was able to find the back of the net inside the opening three minutes after the ball pinballed around the box.
Unlike previous weeks, the Yoogali side was able to push on after falling behind and came close to getting the equaliser, but their final touch was found lacking.
That was until Mason Donadel played Joey Preece through, and the Yoogali veteran made no mistake as he placed the ball into the top corner.
The score remained locked at 1-1 for the remainder of the first half, but Yoogali went into the break with the ascendancy.
The pressure on the ANU defence eventually saw them opened up, and after Preece had been played in behind the backline, he rounded the keeper and played a ball across for Jack Moon, who made no mistake.
After weathering a strong push from ANU, Moon was on the scoresheet again 12 minutes later as Isaac Donadel was able to play a ball through, and Moon used his speed to break away and place the ball past the keeper.
Moon was unfortunate not to add his name to the scoresheet once more as Will Piva played a ball across the box that the Yoogali winger got to, but he couldn't direct his shot on target.
Regardless, Yoogali SC was able to pick up their second win of the season with the 3-1 victory.
Yoogali SC coach Sante Donadel was pleased to see his side finally able to make the most of their chances.
"We set the bench mark last week, and we knew that we had to set the benchmark regardless of who was out there," he said.
"With Jacob (Donadel) and Andrew (Vitucci) out, we thought it would be hard, but everyone did their job. We were good in defence the goal they scored was the only real chance they had, and it was pleasing to put some goals away as well.
"Everything is starting to click, and we are starting to get some momentum."
Yoogali SC has the week off next weekend.
