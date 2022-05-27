Griffith and Yenda Fire and Rescue stations are calling for new firefighters as part of ongoing recruitment efforts to attract younger workers and counter disinterest and staff turnover.
Griffith Fire and Rescue deputy commander Matt Hunter said the stations were looking for recruits who will be available during weekdays.
He also said anyone who was available at other times was also welcome.
"We have issues with people who are available during the day, so we're targeting people who are available Monday to Friday from 8 to 5 o'clock in the afternoon," Mr Hunter said.
The deputy commander said a certain level of physical fitness was needed as well as a selfless and community minded attitude.
"It's about wanting to help and be part of a high functioning team," Mr Hunter said. "It's about wanting to make a difference in the community."
Leeton firefighter and recruitment officer for the regional west 3 zone, which extends from Broken Hill to Temora, Emma Tyrrell said some stations were struggling to maintain numbers.
"Griffith is a busy station but every now and then people will leave," Miss Tyrrell said.
She also said busier schedules and heavier workloads were causing disinterest in the community.
"Workloads for full time workers are changing and bosses aren't releasing people to come for the calls," she said.
"People are too busy with too many commitments and firefighting doesn't appeal to them."
Despite the added challenges of attracting young recruits and maintaining balanced numbers between nearby stations, Miss Tyrrell said there were still plenty of great reasons to join your local Fire and Rescue station.
"A lot of people don't realise it's paid," she said. "You're giving back to your community but you're also getting paid."
Miss Tyrrell also said an on-call firefighter career offers many other career paths and skills.
"The training and skills you learn will help in everyday life and your full time jobs," she added.
Mr Hunter said Griffith and Yenda stations had been increasing their visibility through social media as well as stalls at community events like the Riverina Field Days.
"It's about getting the right people that want to give back to the community and this is a very good way to do it," he said.
To express interest in joining NSW Fire and Rescue, visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au and follow the links for retained recruitment. You can also call 0437 821 638 or visit your nearest NSW Fire and Rescue station.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
