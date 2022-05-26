The Area News

Griffith City Council will be seeking community feedback for both the long-term and immediate budget

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 26 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:00am
Council seeks community feedback for budget

With the budget a few weeks away from being finalised, Griffith City Council is seeking feedback from the community on the long-term plan for the city along with the next year's budget.

