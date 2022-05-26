Council seeks community feedback for budget

With the budget a few weeks away from being finalised, Griffith City Council is seeking feedback from the community on the long-term plan for the city along with the next year's budget.
The draft documents currently up for public exhibition include the Long-Term 10-Year Financial Plan, the Asset Management Plan and the 2022/23 Operational Plan, perhaps better known as the yearly budget.
The plans will be on public exhibition for feedback and response until June 10, before going on to be finalised.
The long-term plans include a few plans for significant expenses, including the restoration of Lake Wyangan and the Art Gallery complex. Both will be hugely ambitious undertakings, certainly worthy of community consultation.
The Lake Wyangan restoration will reportedly require a Special Rate Variation in a future budget, increasing rates to afford the project. The art gallery may also require a variation, however this is not yet confirmed.
While feedback can be made through the usual public exhibition processes, the council is also holding a few specific information and response sessions to scope out response.
An online information session and an interactive Q and A will be livestreamed on June 1 at 5pm, hosted through council's facebook page.
The next day, a special Community Opinion Group will be hosted at the Griffith City Library at 6pm. The session won't count towards the four promised sessions for the year, being an entirely finance-focused session.
Griffith Mayor, Doug Curran, said the process is an important opportunity for members of the community to provide feedback and comments regarding Council's recommendations for Griffith's future.
"It's important for residents to understand and play a part in Council's draft Integrated Planning and Reporting documents, which include the proposed budget, rates, fees and charges, projects and programs for the 2022/23 period," he said.
"We hope all stakeholders in our community, from residents to businesses to government agencies will work with Council to help us continue to deliver the wide array of services we provide to the community.
