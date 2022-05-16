Griffith and Yenda firefighters teamed up up at day two of the Riverina Field Days for a successful joint Open Day educating the community on fire safety.
While Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) brigades across the state welcomed parents and children to their stations for Open Day, the Griffith and Yenda brigades instead chose to meet their community at one of Griffith's largest annual events.
The FRNSW stall saw 12 firefighters from both Griffith and Yenda teaching children and parents about fire safety, as well as allowing patrons to check out the on-site fire trucks.
A BullEX fire simulator also made an appearance, allowing patrons to practice their fire extinguishing skills on a simulated burning building.
Yenda station commander Gavin Raccanello said the day was a phenomenal success despite the muddy conditions.
He also said it was the second time the Griffith and Yenda stations had chosen to hold their open day at Riverina Field Days as opposed to holding it at their respective stations.
"While it's great for people to visit our fire station, our priority was to engage with the community and we felt Field Days was a better environment where we could utilise engagement with adults, children, families and the community," Mr Raccanello said.
"We want to showcase who we are and what we do for our community. These open days are about getting that message across."
Griffith captain Danielle McKay said she was delighted to see patrons braving the wet weather and stopping by the FRNSW stall.
"It was a wonderful but wet weekend, and even included a last-minute site relocation due to a soggy showground," Miss McKay said.
"This did not deter the crowds and we were delighted at the numbers that dropped in to see us."
"Open day is always the highlight of our year," she added.
After this year's success, Mr Raccanello said he would be happy for the stations to co-host their open day at the Riverina Field Days next year.
"This year was incredible, we would love to come back," he said.
"We're looking forward to something similar next year. Hopefully we'll be grabbing a few more props and showcasing all that's good about Fire and Rescue New South Wales."
Mr Raccanello added Griffith and Yenda stations were always looking for new firefighters and said anyone who is interested is encouraged to visit the FRNSW website and apply.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
