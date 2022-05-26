The 'Healthy Kids Bus Stop' program hit a huge milestone this week, with 1000 kids now having been screened in the district since the program kicked off in 2015.
The program is aimed to improve health outcomes of kids between three and five years old, visiting rural and regional towns and checking for illness, delayed development or lifestyle risk factors to try and get the drop early.
Immunisation checks, developmental milestones, oral health, vision, hearing, food and nutrition and speech are all assessed and checked at the 'bus stops.'
The checks are delivered by Royal Far West, in a partnership with the MLHD, Ronald McDonald House Charities and local councils or schools in regional areas.
Over seven years, the Bus Stop has travelled across the Murrumbidgee including stops at Narrandera, Hay, Hillston and Lake Cargelligo. The third visit to Narrandera landed them the millennial accomplishment of 1000 kids screened with the young Azahry Lyons.
Royal Far West's Community Programs Manager John Reid was thrilled.
"This is a wonderful milestone. The Murrumbidgee Local Health District have been strong partners, working together across a large geographic region to deliver this important screening facility for young children," he said.
"We've had the Healthy Kids Bus Stop visiting MLHD since 2015, and in that time we have been able to provide over 1000 children in smaller communities with the opportunity to access a whole range of health screenings and information services all in the one visit," said Nicole Myers, the Healthy Children and Families Manager for the MLHD.
The young Mr Lyons, along with parents Tara and Sam, was presented with a special gift bag to mark the milestone.
Following the screenings, the Healthy Kids Bus Stop program helps identify children who will benefit from extra support and early intervention as well as giving parents an opportunity to consult further with health professionals and help them identify areas for improvement.
Children requiring further assessment will be referred to appropriate local services, and those with complex needs may also be referred to Royal Far West's Paediatric Developmental Program.
More information about Bus Stop locations is available at www.royalfarwest.org.au, or by calling 02 8966 8557.
