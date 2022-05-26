The Area News

MLHD's 'Healthy Kids Bus Stop' program hit a major milestone, screening 1000 kids

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
May 26 2022 - 3:00am
1000TH PATIENT:Azahry Lyons and Griffith Speech Pathologist Kirsty O'Brien at the Healthy Kids Bus Stop. PHOTO: Contributed

The 'Healthy Kids Bus Stop' program hit a huge milestone this week, with 1000 kids now having been screened in the district since the program kicked off in 2015.

