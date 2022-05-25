The Area News

Griffith Feral Joggers Winter race five

By Neil Palframan
Updated May 25 2022 - 11:21pm, first published 8:27am
There were a host of new faces on the podium in both races last week. Ron Anson was a total show off in the Long course with an easy win and such a long wait for the next runner that he may have wondered if he had done the correct course.

