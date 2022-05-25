The Griffith Blacks are under no illusion that a win is vital this weekend when they play host to Ag College at Exies Oval on Saturday.
The Blacks are heading into the weekend off the back of three straight defeats but still find themselves in second place on the ladder.
That would change if they were to fall to a fourth defeat with Ag College just behind the Griffith side heading into the weekend.
" A win is essential," Blacks coach Chris McGregor said.
"We are still second even with those close losses, but we need to start finding some form, given we will be halfway through the competition at the end of this week."
Slow starts have been what has been hampering the Blacks in recent weeks, and McGregor said the coaching staff hasn't quite been able to pinpoint the reason.
"It is something as a coaching staff that we are aware of, and it is something that we are trying to change, and it's just a bit of a work in progress," he said.
"The boys have been working hard in the warm-ups the last couple of weeks."
The stop-start nature of the preparation to the clash with City last weekend, due to the injury during the women's game, played a role in the slow start, according to McGregor.
Another issue has been naming a consistent side; week-in and week-out.
"Illness and work commitments have made it a bit hard, and we have had no continuity with our side most of the time," he said.
"This week will be the closest to naming a similar side in weeks. In saying that, I am really proud of where the club is positioned at the moment in the way of depth."
The Blacks will be without a couple of players through injury, including full-back Oleni Ngungutau who picked up a hamstring injury against Wagga City.
Heading into the game against Aggies, McGregor has outlined the importance of sticking to their structure.
"They are a free-flowing footy side, and we need to play to our structure and not get drawn into playing to theirs," he said.
"That will be the biggest difference if we want to beat them on the weekend."
The action will kick off at 11.40am with the third-grade clash with first grade to round off the day at around 3.15pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
