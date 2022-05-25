Hanwood's preparation for their clash with South Wagga on Sunday afternoon has hit a hurdle.
The club has been inundated by the illness, which saw the club forced to cancel their training run on Tuesday night.
Coach Jason Bertacco said it was hard to say what the side was going to look like on Sunday.
Advertisement
"We won't know until Thursday night because we had to call off training on Tuesday. There were just too many still sick and under the weather," he said.
"Squad wise, we are unsure at this stage, but I think we will have 10 out across the squads again as a minimum.
"We will be stretched, but we are confident that whoever we put in like we did last week will be able to do the job easily."
Bertacco feels that cases like this will pop up for all clubs at some point during the season, and it will come down to how clubs are able to manage the difficulty of containing the spread.
Football Wagga has put aside rounds for issues such as clubs being able to fill sides due to illness, but Bertacco was confident all sides would take the field this weekend.
"No matter what, we will be putting a team out there for all three grades," he said.
"We have no excuse, and we trust everyone to do a job.
"Whether it be that we have 15 seniors out and the fifteenth and sixteen-year-olds playing third grade step up. We have confidence in them to do the job."
RELATED
This weekend will see the undefeated Hanwood side take on a South Wagga side who has been somewhat of a surprise to start the season.
They have struggled to make an impact in recent years but have proven themselves to be a difficult opponent with three draws, two wins and a loss from their opening six games to see them sitting in fourth.
They have also been a side who haven't struggled to find the back of the net, and that was shown as they dropped points in a 3-3 draw against Leeton United, a game they feel they could have won.
Bertacco is expecting an exciting game on Sunday.
"Talking to a lot of the Wagga teams so far, everyone is really excited that South Wagga up there," he said.
"Reason being it adds another strength to the competition. They have been able to recruit pretty well from all reports, they are pretty quick up top, and they have been scoring goals in every single game.
Advertisement
"They must be attacking pretty well, we haven't seen them play, so we don't know too much, but going off their results, they must play an exciting brand of football."
First grade will be looking to continue their streak of 540 minutes without conceding when they kick off at 3.30pm on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.