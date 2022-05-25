The Griffith Swans will be fresh off the bye and looking to take points from their trip to Wagga on Saturday.
This weekend will see them take on a Wagga Tigers side who are yet to open their account this season, and Swans coach Greg Dreyer knows points need to be taken this weekend.
"It's against a team that is below us, and I know there aren't many, so we really have to win this one," he said.
"We have to try and keep in touch with the top five if we are serious.
"If we can string a couple of wins together, we have Tigers, Coolamon and Narrandera to finish the first round, and there are a couple of winnable games there for us, so that is still the goal (cracking the top five)."
The race for the top five looks like it will be a tight one with Turvey Park kind of sitting in fifth on 12 points with Narrandera in sixth, a win behind with the Swans in seventh, four points further behind the Eagles.
The Swans have shown patches of what they can do at their peak against some of the top sides in the competition, but doing that consistently in-game has been an issue.
Dreyer feels his side is starting to find their consistency at training and is hoping they can carry that into gameday.
"We are just trying to be consistent now with our training and everything," he said.
"Our training form is just as important as our playing form, and we don't just want to go through the motions at training. We want to keep on it."
The area of focus for the week off had been the side's defensive pressure which has been lacking in the opening stages of the season, allowing the Swans' opposition to get too many points on the rebound.
"We talked about that a bit and put some things into practice," he said.
"We are letting sides rebound too easily. Our goal now is to improve our defence.
"That is probably the area when I talk about defence, it's about the pressure our forwards can apply when we haven't got the footy down there.
"When we turn it over, we want to keep it in our forward line. I'm looking for a big game from the forward line this week."
The Swans side will be bolstered by the return of Reece Matheson to help add to the strength of the Swans midfield, which is their point of strength.
Meanwhile, the reserve grade will be looking to bounce back from their third loss of the season as they look to keep pace with the top three sides.
The under 17.5s will also be looking to make amends from a defeat last time out, their first of the season.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
