Hanwood has continued their dominant start to the season as they picked up their sixth win from as many games in the Leonard Cup season.
Finishing their three-week with success would have been the plan when the side set out on their trip to Junee, and they were able to do just that.
The ladies were able to find the back of the net eight times while their run of clean sheets came to an end as they came away with an 8-1 victory.
The Hanwood side has had no trouble finding the back of the next in the opening six weeks of the season, scoring an average of around seven goals a game which shows their domination in the women's first-grade competition.
This weekend will be the MIA Derby as they play host to Leeton United at Hanwood Oval.
It has been a tough season for the United side, but they will come into the game off the back of their first win of the season.
Kick off in the derby will be 11am on Sunday.
