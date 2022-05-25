Waratahs Tigers will look to stamp their authority on their position in the Group 20 top three when they face their toughest test yet against DPC Roosters.
The Waratahs have been somewhat of the surprise of the season thus far as after uncertainty surrounded them at the start of the season, they have put together a side who are building as one of the stronger sides in the competition.
To return of Willie and Moses Lolohea, as well as Jack Cooper, has been central to their success as Cooper has come from playing reserves for the Black and Whites in 2021 to pushing his claim as one of the best playmakers in the competition.
The Roosters, on the other hand, stamped their authority on the competition last weekend with a convincing victory over an undermanned Leeton side in the clash at the top of the table.
The only downside for the Roosters has been their discipline, with two players sent to the sin-bin last week.
Meanwhile, Leeton will look to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they travel to Lake Cargelligo to take on TLU Sharks.
The Greens have been decimated by injuries to key position players like Kirtis Fisher and Shannon Bradbrook, with many of their injuries looking at a turnaround time of three to six weeks.
Yenda will look to continue their good run of form when they travel to Yanco to take on a Hawks side who are yet to taste success this season.
Finally, it will be the distance derby when Hay plays host to West Wyalong as both sides push their case for a top-five position in a tight contest.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
