Yoogali SC will be looking to build on the point they picked up from their clash with Queanbeyan City, when they play host to ANU FC.
After the first round of matches, the Yoogali side have picked up five points from the seven games and will be looking to make a better return as they start from the beginning once more.
The last five games have been a mixed bag for the Griffith based side with two draws, two losses and a win and they side four points outside of the top four.
This weekend will see them take on a fourth placed ANU FC side who will be coming into the game off the back of back to back wins against Canberra White Eagles and Wagga City Wanderers.
Last time against ANU, Yoogali SC fell to a 4-0 defeat to start their season but now having matched it with the best in the competition they will be looking for a better performance as they look to stay within striking distance of the top four.
First grade will kick off at 1.30pm at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
