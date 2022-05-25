The Area News

Yoogali SC play host to ANU FC in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 25 2022 - 1:23am, first published 12:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yoogali SC will be looking to build on the point they picked up from their clash with Queanbeyan City, when they play host to ANU FC.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.