Griffith has a bright future in touch plenty of talented youngsters lighting up the field while on representative duty in recent weeks.
Mary Dal Broi, Armahni Cook and Tess Jamieson all featured in the Suns Regional Touch under 12s team, coached by Griffith Megan Polkinghorne, who took out their division at the Junior Regionals.
Advertisement
Jamieson scored the match-winning try while Dal Broi and Cook were both selected in the NSW Merit Team after their outstanding performances.
RELATED
The outstanding performances continued at the NSW PSSA level, with seven Griffith girls selected in the Riverina side while Liam Brady and Braxton Cook were picked in the boy's side once again showing the depth of talent on display.
The boys and girls both finished the three days of action in seventh place overall.
Jamieson continued her outstanding performances to be selected in the NSW PSSA team, who will compete at the School Sport Touch Championship in Wagga later this year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.