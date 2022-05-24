The Area News

Griffith Ladies Golf report

By Elizabeth Humphreys
Updated May 24 2022 - 6:41am, first published 12:13am
Kathy King and Pat Pauling, happy winners on Saturday. PHOTO: Contributed

The lovely autumn weather brought out a field of 19 players for the Eleanor Hancock Trophy on 18 May. The event was a draw for partners 4BBB stableford.

