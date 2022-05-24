The lovely autumn weather brought out a field of 19 players for the Eleanor Hancock Trophy on 18 May. The event was a draw for partners 4BBB stableford.
Winners were Chris Cunial and Donna Dossetor (41 pts) on a count back from Rose Alpen and Julie McWilliam.
Advertisement
There were 22 players and some good scores in Saturday's stableford competition, with Kathy King (39 pts) and Pat Pauling (37 pts) taking out Divisions 1 and 2, respectively. Runners up were Liz Graham (36 pts) and Lyn Hedditch (33 pts).
RELATED
Balls went to players with scores down to 29 pts.
Sadly our pennant team lost 2/3 against Narrandera at Wagga Wagga Country Club on Monday, putting us out of contention for the finals in June.
The fifth and final round will be played against Leeton at Narrandera next Monday.
Our Griffith club events in May finish with a maximum stroke round on Wednesday, and a stableford on Saturday 28 May.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.