The Leeton Greens are the only undefeated side remaining in the Group 20 League Tag competition after they maintained their strong start with a 30-0 win over DPC Roosters.
The Greens were able to force a repeat set and capitalised with Elli Gill getting across for the first points of the afternoon.
Gill looked to have scored her second soon after, but her tag fell off before she could get the ball down but didn't have to wait too long for another chance at a second and made no mistake with it to see Leeton leading 10-0 at the break.
The Roosters looked to have gotten through for their first points of the afternoon Tamsin Hughes made a break up the middle, but a determined Jamie Taylor was able to chase down the breakaway and tag Hughes before she could get over the line.
Gill completed her good afternoon with a third before Kate Cooper was able to break the Roosters line and score next to the post to push the lead to 20 points.
Leeton's domination continued as Jess Borgese was able to get around the Roosters defence before Jess Morton put the icing on the cake with some quick passing seeing her put into a hole in the DPC defence and scoring under the post to see the Greens take a 30-0 win.
The Hay Magpies were the only other side with a perfect record, but that came to an end when they fell to the Black and Whites.
Lily-Belle Misiloi continued her great form with another hat-trick while tries to Tessie Muller, Shemeikah Monaghan, Niumai Serukabaivata and Breeanna Coeli helped the Black and Whites climb into second with a 34-6 win.
The three tries for Misiloi sees her tally for the season grow to 13, six ahead of Luci Lugsdin, who scored the Magpies' only try.
West Wyalong was able to maintain their gap to the chasing pack with a 32-12 win over Yanco-Wamoon.
Bree Franklin scored a double to help the Mallee Chicks pick up their fourth win of the season, which sees them rise into third position.
In the final game, Yenda was able to jump into the top five at the expense of their opposition, TLU Sharks, with a 10-0 victory.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
