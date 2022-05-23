The Area News

Leeton, Black and Whites, West Wyalong and Yenda take Group 20 League Tag wins

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 23 2022 - 4:27am, first published 3:56am
The Leeton Greens are the only undefeated side remaining in the Group 20 League Tag competition after they maintained their strong start with a 30-0 win over DPC Roosters.

