The lush fairways resulted in little run on the course at the Griffith Golf Club for the 78 players contesting a single Versus Par last Saturday.
Jason Brain plus Two won A Grade, draining birdies on the third and 15th, carding Plus one on each nine. Runner-up Brett Polkinghorne also carded Plus Two but lost the countback.
He turned Plus Two but only managed square home, draining a birdie on the fourth.
Okotai Woetai carded the day's best score, Plus Four to win B Grade, Plus Two on each nine, carding birdies on the first and 15th.
Runner-up close behind on Plus Three was Peter Randall, recovering from Minus One out to come home with Plus Four, on a countback over Billy Evans and Chris Gill Plus three.
Lucas Kidd Plus Three won C Grade, carding Plus two out and one home on a countback over Lance Perry, who also carded Plus Three.
Pins won by 4th Graeme Trevett, 7th Shane Gaffey, 8th Billy Evans, 11th Okatai Woetai, 15th Jason Brain with an Eagle, 16th Peter Randall.
Vouchers Minus Two.
A successful Cystic Fibrosis Charity Golf Day was held on Sunday with 96 players in a Four Person Ambrose.
Craig Barrington, Jeff Wiscombe, Andrew Scott and Marc Tucker were the day's winners with 52 7/8 nett, Chris Fuchs, John Wadsworth, Chris McKinnon, Andrew Truscott 54 7/8 nett runners-up.
In third place Shane McInnes, Blake Hyde, Aaron Woolley, Peter Harmon 57 1/4 nett.
Mixed winners were Shane, Helen and Sue Reid, Alex Podres 67 3/4 nett.
Barrington won the 7th pin, Hayden Pascoe Long Drive.
A big thank you to all the volunteers who helped make the day a huge success.
The Jolley Cup is on this coming Sunday, May 29, with the only team going so there will be no bus.
The Colly Open is also on this weekend.
Club pro Brad Wright continues to run clinics for men, ladies and juniors.
Contact the Pro Shop on 69623742 for details.
All events this week are single stablefords.
The veterans played a single stableford last Thursday and also hosted veterans from Rich River for the annual Challenge Cup.
There were 46 players on the day, 13 from Rich River.
Mike Hedditch won the day with 40 points, Barry Stapleton 38 points second.
No other results are forthcoming. Griffith holds a five-shot lead over Rich River going into the second round at Rich River later in the year.
The Veterans Week of Golf is returning this year. Entry Forms have been sent out and are available from the Pro Shop.
The Winter Cup is set down to commence in the first week of June, with the best two-round over each month over June, July and August to count.
Another single stableford this week.
Last Wednesday's event was a 2/3 Person Ambrose with 42 players.
Won by Sim Tuitivaki, Steve Crowe, Jason Dunn 63 5/6 nett .
Runners-up Jason Magoci and Broden Spencer 64 1/4 nett.
In third place Tirui Phillip and Okotai Woetai 66 3/4 nett and in fourth place Taoloa Toru and Ngarau Noa 67 nett.
Pins won by 7th Graham Sibraa, 8th Ngarau Noa, 11th Jason Magoci, 15th Sim Tuitivaki.
Vouchers to 72 nett.
