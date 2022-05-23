The Area News

Griffith Golf Club's Back at the 19th

By John Bortolazzo
Updated May 24 2022 - 12:13am, first published May 23 2022 - 11:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The lush fairways resulted in little run on the course at the Griffith Golf Club for the 78 players contesting a single Versus Par last Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.