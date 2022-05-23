The Griffith Blacks ladies' side have bounced back in a big way following their first defeat of the season with a resounding victory over Wagga City on Saturday.
The Blacks were able to make a fast start, and after forcing a turnover, Ua Ravu was able to put a kick in behind the City defence, and after grubbering off the ground, she was able to dive on the loose ball to open the scoring.
Ravu looked to have scored her second soon after, but the Wagga City defence had other ideas as she was hauled down and lost possession as she looked to run around under the post.
The Blacks didn't have to wait too long to get their second of the afternoon, as after getting a penalty close to the line, Amelia Lolotonga was able to take the quick tap and push her way over the line.
A lineout win against the throw gave the Blacks field position, and after spreading the ball across the field, Charli Cunial was able to get over in the corner.
The Blacks first-half domination continued with Ravu getting over for her second try of the afternoon before completing the first half hat-trick as she was once again able to put in a chip behind the line and pounced on the loose ball to see the Griffith side leading 25-0 at the break.
The home side were able to pick up where they left off in the second half as after a strong break from Cornelia Tanielu, she was able to send Liti Qaranivalu over to see the lead grow to 30-0.
Unfortunately, the game ended midway through the second half when Griffith's Shakiah Byrnes picked up a back injury after falling awkwardly in a tackle.
Coach Lama Lolotonga was pleased to see his side able to respond after their first loss of the season to CSU before the bye.
For Lolotonga the attitude in defence which pleased him most as they were able to pin down the City attack in their own half for large parts of the game and denied them any chance to get into dangerous positions.
The Blacks side will look to continue their momentum as they take on Wagga Ag College at home next weekend.
The Ag College side come into the clash off the back of a bye last weekend, and they will be looking to stay in the fight for a top-two finish.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
