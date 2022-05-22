Hanwood has continued their commanding start to the season with yet another clean sheet to make it six from six.
The Hanwood side returned home after a month on the road, and the welcome change in scenery led to the same outcome as they came away with a 4-0 win over Young.
It was a busy day of football at Hanwood Oval with all three men's grades in action, and some late withdrawals saw some reshuffling with 15 players ruled out through illness, including three on match day.
"Really happy for the whole club," coach Jason Bertacco said.
"To get three wins and to top it off with a good win in first grade. We all pulled together really well."
The Young side was willing sit back and let Hanwood have the majority of possession, but the home side was able to find their way through as Chaise Donetto and Brad Clark found the back of the net.
Bertacco felt the second goal changed the complexion of the match.
"I reckon we would have had 90 per cent possession. They had every player behind the ball for most of the first half and made us work for every pass that we had to break them down," he said.
"We were able to do that, and by getting the second goal close to halftime, it kind of broke them a little bit and forced their hand, and they had to change their game plan. It meant that we could play a lot more footy the way we wanted to."
Donetto scored a second in the first half while debutant Luca Valenzisi popped up with the fourth.
