Darlington Point Coleambally have kept their perfect record intact after picking up a convincing win over an undermanned Leeton on Sunday.
The Roosters were able to make a perfect start as after going down the short side close to the line, coach Ben Jeffery was able to send Joe Peato over inside the first four minutes.
Peato made it a first-half double as, after spotting a gap in the middle of the Leeton defence, he was able to race away and score under the post from dummy half.
The Roosters look set to run away with the game as the Greens defence let a Ben Vearing bomb bounce. Jarrod Williams was able to get to the loose ball and offloaded to send Jeffery through.
Vearing was then able to get over the line and see the Roosters race out to a 24-0 lead before the Greens had really created a chance.
Leeton coach looked to have gone close before losing the ball as he reached out to score, and the Roosters took a 24-point lead into halftime.
The Roosters made a fast start in the second half, with Peato completing his hat-trick before Jeffery got over for his second in the space of two minutes.
The Greens were finally able to break through after Jeffery was sent to the sin bin after repeat ruck infringements close to the line with Will Barnes darting over from dummy half.
That was as good as it would get for the Leeton side as Luke Hogan crossed late in the game to see the Roosters take a 40-6 win.
Jeffery knows that the Leeton side they faced today will be different to the one they will come up against later in the season.
"They had some quality players out, so we are going to expect a much different outfit the next time we play them because you can see that they missed their key players out there," he said.
"I was just happy that we could defend our mistakes today. Our defence was great to be able to keep them to six points with the quality they had out there."
Jeffery paid credit to the back five, including Peato, for their efforts.
"He (Peato) was great today, his carries were unreal," he said.
" I thought our back five carried really well for us and got us out of trouble."
The Roosters will look to continue their undefeated start when they take on Waratahs next weekend.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
