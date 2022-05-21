A slow start on home track for the Griffith Blacks has proven costly in the top of the table clash against Wagga City at Exies Oval on Saturday.
The Wagga City side was able to strike first as off the back of a rolling maul, the undefeated City side was able to spread the ball and make the most of the Blacks defence racing off the line, with Noa Rabici getting over.
The Blacks were able to hit back through the boot of Oleni Ngungutau after they were able to win a penalty from right in front, and Ngungutau made no mistake from 30 metres out.
Wagga City took an 11-point advantage as after a chip in behind the Blacks' defensive line caught them unaware, with Steven Tracey able to score under the post to see City leading 14-3.
The Blacks were able to mount a strong surge on the City defensive line and were finally able to convert the field position into points as after a strong break from Chris Latu, Reni Kirirua was able to barge his way over the line to bring the margin back to four points.
The visitors were able to push the margin back to a converted try with a penalty goal midway through the second half.
The Blacks looked to have gotten over but stepped into touch just before getting over the line, and while the home side was able to mount attack after attack, they weren't able to land the killer blow as Wagga City held on to take a 17-10 win.
The loss makes it three on the bounce for the Blacks, but coach Chris McGregor said there were positives to take from the clash.
"We won the second half, and we were in the game all day. It was just the same as the last month, or so, we just have to learn to play 80 minutes of footy," he said.
"If we start the way we finished the second half, we run away with the game.
"They are the benchmark, and if we want to play finals footy, that's where we need to be.
"We are a young squad, and we are starting to get a consistent side across the field. Give those boys more time together, and we will get stronger and stronger."
As the Blacks went in search of the try that would have brought the side back level, it was the set plays that were letting them down with a number of throws lost against the throw.
"There were a few changes with players going in and out due to injuries on the field," he said.
"For the first 40 minutes, they destroyed our scrum, and that is one thing we need to do a lot of work on."
It was a tough day for the Blacks in the lower grades, with seconds and thirds also suffering defeats.
The Griffith Blacks will look to refind their form as they play host to Ag College.
