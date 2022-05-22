Yenda Blueheelers have picked up a confidence-building victory over TLU Sharks at Wade Park on Sunday afternoon.
The Yenda side was able to make a strong start with tries to Samuel Burley, Jayden Little and Chris Latu, seeing them race out to an early lead before Jaden Kelly hit back for the Sharks.
Advertisement
The Blueheelers were able to run away with the game in the second half, with Noah Forbutt scoring a double while a try each to Tumokai Panapa-Poka, Josh Lavernai, Isaiah Potts and Zack Starr lifting Yenda to a 64-18 win.
It was a tight tussle for most of the game at Solar Mad Stadium as the Black and Whites played host to Hay.
RELATED
The Magpies took a 10-4 lead into halftime before the Black and Whites came out strong in the second half with tries to Solo Toru, Mark Tiere, Chris Tomi and Gospel Toru, lifting them to a 32-10 win.
In the final game of the round, West Wyalong dominated the Yanco-Wamoon Hawks with a 64-18 win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.