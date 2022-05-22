The Area News

Yenda, Black and Whites and West Wyalong take Group 20 first grade victories

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 22 2022 - 11:22am, first published 7:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yenda Blueheelers have picked up a confidence-building victory over TLU Sharks at Wade Park on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.