It was a case of the one that got away against for Yoogali SC at Solar Mad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The clash with the undefeated Queanbeyan City was seen as a tough one for the Yoogali side, but they were able to make the most of the early chances, with Mason Donadel finding the back of the net with half an hour gone.
The Yoogali side was able to hold onto that advantage heading into halftime and had chances in the second half to put the game to bed.
There were a couple of easy chances that went by the wayside for Yoogali SC while Joey Preece hit the upright.
There were a couple of goalmouth scrambles which Queanbeyan was able to get away without any further damage.
It looked like the Yoogali side was going to be able to hold on to take a surprise victory and condemn Queanbeyan City to their first defeat.
That was until Michael Mensah popped up from a corner to break the hearts of the home side with four minutes remaining in regular time.
That was the final blow on the scoreboard as the points were shared with a 1-all draw.
Yoogali SC coach Sante Donadel knows that is one that potentially got away.
"If you had of told me at the start of the game it was a 1-1 draw, I would have been ecstatic, but the way the game played today, I think we deserved the win, and even their coach recognised that," he said.
"If we play like that every week, honestly we wouldn't be in the position we are at the moment."
Donadel said there were plenty of positives to take from the game.
"The boys played really well they frustrated them, we defended well, and we attacked well. At the end, it was just an onslaught upfront, and they were just kicking it ahead," he said.
"We matched them in the first half, if not better in the first half. In the second half, they pushed on, so they might dominated us a bit in the second half.
"We were able to control the game, we weren't going forward a lot, but we had control of the game."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
