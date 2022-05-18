The Griffith Swans A grade side have continued their strong start to the season after a strong performance against Turvey Park in Wagga on Saturday.
The Swans were without coach Georgia Fuller, but it did little to slow the strong start as they came away with a 52-44 victory.
Advertisement
The A graders are now the only side to have a record of four wins and a loss to be sitting by themselves in second just behind the unbeaten Mangoplah CUE side and a win ahead of GGGM Lions in third.
Meanwhile, A reserve continued their strong start to the season with a 52-43 win, which sees them remain locked in a tight battle for second with the Goannas.
RELATED
B Grade has improved their record to three wins from their five games and jumped into fourth following a 47-32 win over the Bulldogs.
The C graders continue to search for their first win of the season after they fell to a 39-27 defeat at the hands of Turvey, while the under 17s fell to the undefeated Bulldogs 45-21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.