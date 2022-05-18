The Area News

DPC Roosters take on Leeton Greens in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 18 2022 - 4:00am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It will be the battle of the undefeated sides in the Group 20 first grade competition when DPC Roosters make the trip to Leeton on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.