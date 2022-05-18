It will be the battle of the undefeated sides in the Group 20 first grade competition when DPC Roosters make the trip to Leeton on Sunday.
Both the Roosters and Greens have made perfect starts to the season, and the winner of this weekend will firm themselves as favourites to take out the competition.
The Roosters are heading into the clash off the back of a 52-12 win over West Wyalong, while the Greens were able to keep their streak alive with a 40-24 victory over Waratahs.
DPC coach Ben Jeffery feels this weekend will be the biggest test so far this season.
"It is going to be a good test to see where we are at," he said.
"We have been playing some pretty decent footy, so hopefully, we can keep doing that.
"We haven't been winning that convincingly so we have had some pretty tough games along the way."
The Roosters have been boosted by the return of Josh Vievers as well as the inclusion of Johnathon Silla and Joe Peato in the backline.
Heading into the clash, Jeffery knows holding onto the ball will be key for the clash with the Greens.
"Possession will be key," he said.
"The team that is able to complete the best and convert from their sets is going to be hard to compete against at this time in the season."
Jeffery said he was confident his side will be close to full strength heading into the table-topping clash.
The Greens, on the other hand, will be sweating on the fitness of Kirtis Fisher and Shannon Bradbrook.
Bradbrook came from the field late in their win over Waratahs, and it didn't look good as he hobbled off with a knee injury.
Leeton coach Hayden Philp felt some of the adjustments made to cover the loss of Cameron Bruest could be made again if Bradbrook wasn't able to shake off his knee injury.
First grade will kick off at 2.35pm at Leeton No 1 Oval on Sunday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
