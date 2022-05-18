This weekend will see the Black and Whites and Hay Magpies face off to see who will take third after the first six rounds of the season.
The Hay side has made a successful return to the first-grade competition, having picked up wins over Yanco-Wamoon and TLU Sharks in recent weeks to see the Magpies fly up to the fifth position before they fell to Yenda last weekend.
Advertisement
The Panthers had a hit and miss start to the season before picking up back-to-back wins of the Hawks and Sharks, and with a healthy points differential, is in the box seat in the battle for third as it stands.
The Magpies will be looking to replicate the performance from the last time they took on the Panthers in first grade at Solar Mad Stadium when they picked up a surprise victory in 2019.
Meanwhile, the Blueheelers will be looking to follow on from their first win of the season when they take on TLU Sharks.
RELATED
Both sides have had tough starts to the season with one win from five games each and will want to find some consistency to stay in the fight for a top-five finish.
In the final game of the weekend, Yanco-Wamoon will take their hunt for their first win of the season when they travel to Ron Crowe Oval to take on West Wyalong.
The Mallee Men have also endured a tough start to the season with one win from their first five games and are locked in a battle with TLU and Yenda for the fifth position.
The clash between the Hawks and the Mallee Men will kick off at 2.15pm, while the other two games will get underway at around 2.35pm on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.