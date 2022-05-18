After spending most of the first month of the season on the road, it will be a strange feeling for Hanwood as they run onto their home track.
This weekend will see Hanwood face off with a side who has proved to be a bit of a bogey side for them as Young comes to town.
Having made such as strong start to the season with four wins on the road, it is now time for the Hanwood side to convert that form into strong success at home.
"The boys are pumped to be back at home. It has been a long month," coach Jason Bertacco said
"It is something that we try and pride ourselves on that whenever someone comes to our home deck that, we want to make it hard for them.
"Young is a strong club, they are in the top four in all three grades, and they like to play good football.
"We have always had really tough games against them, and they have probably had the wood over us for a fair while, and we have only probably snuck a couple of wins against them, so we know that we are in for a tough day."
Naming the same side week in, week out has been a struggle for Hanwood, but that hasn't affected the results, which has been a pleasing aspect for Bertacco.
"There has been a minimum of two changes a week, and the boys that are performing at training are getting their opportunity, and they are taking it and making the other boys work through reserve grade to come back up," he said.
"It is pretty positive for us at the moment, to have that flexibility at the moment is hard as a coach, it's a positive headache to have.
"It doesn't matter if they are jumping from third grade to first grade they are able to do it, and it has happened in the last couple of weeks."
This weekend will be no exception for the Hanwood side, with 12 players across the three squad, with Daniel Johnson and Chris Zappala set to miss from the first-grade side.
Having started the season with five clean sheets, Bertacco is pleased to see his defence taking their record serious.
"They are setting their own standards, I don't have to say anything," he said.
"At training last night (Tuesday), the defensive line spoke about how disappointed they were that they let two pretty good opportunities go through to be on goal, and they want to rectify that.
"As a coach, to hear the players talking about it by themselves it shows how hungry they are to keep this clean sheet intact."
It will be a full card out at Hanwood Oval on Sunday, with the third graders kicking off the action at 11am.
The second graders will follow at 1.10pm, with the first grade clash rounding the day out at 3.20pm.
