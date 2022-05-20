WHAT'S ON: Exhibition to explore journey of recovery

Weekend nightlife
The Stringers will start your weekend on Friday at the Sporties Club from 7pm. The Yenda Diggers Club hosts a 'Boys Night Out' with F I I K live on stage from 7pm. The Southside Leagues Club hosts Tony L from 8pm on Saturday. J RVU perform at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. The Southside Leagues Club hosts Double Shot from 8pm on Saturday. Bradyn Challis will entertain at the Area Hotel from 10pm on Saturday. On Sunday, Charlie Jones eases you into the week at 2pm in the Area Hotel's beer garden.
Parkrun at Ted Scobie Oval
Griffith's parkrun is free, weekly, timed five kilometre event held every Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval. Everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run or volunteer. More information available at www.parkrun.com.au/tedscobieoval.
New art exhibition opens at Griffith Regional Art Gallery
On Thin Ice is an collaborative arts-documentary between a journalist, photographers, sculptor and printmaker telling stories of seven people recovering crystal methamphetamine addiction. The exhibition opens on Saturday and runs until June 19.
Fresh food, crafts and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until midday on Sunday at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, jewellery and plants. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
Actors present a different take on a play on Sunday
Griffith actors will present some lightly staged readings, with plenty of laughs and improvisation at the Griffith Presbyterian Church hall from 2pm on Sunday. The first show is a romantic comedy, with a light afternoon tea provided. Entry is by gold coin donation.
Every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday on Jondaryan Ave
Croquet players start from 9am every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at the old bowling green next to the Griffith Visitors Centre. Mallets are available for anyone who would like to come along and try the game.
