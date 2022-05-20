WHAT'S ON: Exhibition to explore journey of recovery

The Stringers will start your weekend on Friday at the Sporties Club from 7pm. The Yenda Diggers Club hosts a 'Boys Night Out' with F I I K live on stage from 7pm. The Southside Leagues Club hosts Tony L from 8pm on Saturday. J RVU perform at the Griffith Exies Club from 7.30pm on Saturday. The Southside Leagues Club hosts Double Shot from 8pm on Saturday. Bradyn Challis will entertain at the Area Hotel from 10pm on Saturday. On Sunday, Charlie Jones eases you into the week at 2pm in the Area Hotel's beer garden.