A Griffith woman has been charged with theft and supply of illicit drugs after a search of her home on May 17.
Following investigations, detectives from the Murrumbidgee Police District searched the home just after 9am on May 17, uncovering significant amounts of methylamphetamine (or ice), cannabis, electronic devices and various drug paraphernalia.
The collection will be sent to undergo forensic examination.
Crime manager Detective Inspector Eugene Stek said that they prioritised investigations upon learning that ice was involved.
"She was going about doing a lot of dealing, in particular ice, which can really impact country towns so as soon as we get wind of that, we try to prioritise our investigations," he said.
Inspector Stek estimated that the total worth of the drugs found would be in excess of $38,000, a sizable haul.
The 31-year-old woman was arrested and conveyed to Griffith Police Station, before being charged with six counts of drug dealing and stealing.
The woman was refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on May 18, where police will allege that she has been supplying meth and cannabis around Griffith and Darlington Point.
Police also recovered a stolen shotgun on the same day, as Inspector Stek explained.
"When a firearm gets stolen, it triggers a response equivalent to a major crime because we don't want it getting into the wrong hands."
