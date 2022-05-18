The Area News

31-year-old woman was charged with multiple counts of drug dealing after a search of her house

ARREST: A 31-year-old woman was escorted from her house and taken to Griffith Police Station, where she was charged with multiple felonies. PHOTO: Contributed

A Griffith woman has been charged with theft and supply of illicit drugs after a search of her home on May 17.

