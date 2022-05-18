This week Yenda Rotary Club took a moment to recognise a dedicated member of the community who has gone, and continues to go above and beyond for the Yenda Diggers Club.
The club presented long-serving staff member Rayna Geaney with the community service award for outstanding service to the Yenda Diggers Club, Yenda and the community.
Advertisement
Chairman of the Digger Club, and Rotarian, John Strano described Ms Geaney as the driving force of the club and an asset to the Yenda community.
"She's done more for the club than any board member," Mr Strano said.
"Without Rayna, the Yenda Diggers Club would not be here."
Mr Strano said it mean Ms Geaney had done everything from pulling beers for customers, to cleaning and keeping the books up to date.
READ MORE
Those extra hours aren't just limited to club operations but helping things run smoothly for meetings and functions to selling raffle tickets.
Ms Geaney said she was both honoured and embarrassed to receive the recognition.
While pleased to see her contributions to the club and community had not gone unnoticed but said she hadn't worked for accolades but to support the Yenda Diggers Club to ensure it continued as a community asset for future generations.
"I love the club, it's why I put in all the extra work," she said.
"I want to go somewhere when I'm 80. To be able to go down somewhere where I can just walk in."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
Declan first started covering news in Junee NSW, a decade ago and since had bylines in Wagga Wagga, Orange and Cootamundra. He currently edits Griffith's Area News and Leeton's Irrigator. Got a news tip? drurenga@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.