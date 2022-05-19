Country Universities Centre (CUC) Western Riverina will receive a further four years of funding to help more regional students participate in higher education.
The Coalition government announced the funding as part of continued efforts to support regional students, including those at CUC Griffith and Leeton, in achieving their tertiary education goals.
Advertisement
Regional Education Minister, Bridget McKenzie said the new funding commitment would help even more students achieve their goals throughout the next four years.
"I am delighted that over 300 students have studied at the centre since 2019," Ms McKenzie said.
"These centres make a real difference to our students, as they no longer need to leave their friends and families to pursue higher education and can remain at home while studying, where their skills can boost local communities and economies."
READ MORE
Farrer MP Sussan Ley welcomed the funding and said it was important CUC students in Griffith and Leeton had access to the appropriate technologies and facilities.
"Everyone, no matter where they live, deserve access to high-quality education and these centres offer the facilities and support local students need to gain better access to tertiary education," Mrs Ley said.
Ms McKenzie said the Coalition government would spend $20 billion in higher education in 2022.
"This is 32 per cent higher than under Labor," she added.
People living in regional centres are currently less than half as likely to complete a university degree than those living in metropolitan centres.
In 2021, 129 students pursued higher education degrees through CUC Western Riverina.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.