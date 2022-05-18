Upcoming election needing further workers

With the election approaching, the Australian Electoral Commission is recruiting some last-minute election officials to work in polling places across the country both on election day and in the count afterwards.
While most election jobs require working in polling places on election day, there are a number going for before and after the election - early voting centres need to be managed, votes need to be counted and admin needs to be done.
An AEC worker, whose name has been removed for privacy reasons, is an officer-in-charge for the upcoming elections, and said they were keen for the challenge and to do something new.
"I've always loved a challenge, so i thought doing work like this would be an experience that I wouldn't be able to do on a day-to-day basis," the worker said.
"I applied thinking I could lend a hand with counting and I was called within half an hour and offered a position as officer in charge. They had a serious lack of numbers."
The officer-in-charge explained that in Griffith, several schools still needed polling assistants and urged anyone interested to get in touch.
"I think of it as a way to give back to my community, but you're still getting paid for it and everything," they added.
"There's lots of positions available, you can choose your own hours. It's very flexible."
Election workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19, or have a valid medical exemption.
To cover the election, described by the AEC as the largest non-wartime logistical event in Australia, the commission must hire around 100,000 temporary workers in total.
More information and expressions of interest can be made at aec.gov.au/employment/working-at-elections. Positions are paid a minimum of $25.54 per hour.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
