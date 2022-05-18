Yoogali SC will be under no illusions as to the difficulty they face this weekend when they take on Queanbeyan City this weekend at Solar Mad Stadium.
Yoogali SC is almost on the opposite end of the spectrum, and coach Sante Donadel wondered if the lesser expectation on his side might work in their favour.
"We have nothing to lose," he said.
"We aren't expected to win, and maybe the players might be more relaxed. I watched a replay of the game on Sunday night, and I didn't think that we played too badly."
The issue that faces the side is the lapse at the back, which is being capitalised on by the opposition while lacking the clinical touch in the attacking third.
"We are thereabouts, and we aren't playing bad, but we aren't winning games.
"If we can continue to play the way with having and just fix those two problems, we should be able to be competitive against them.
"hey, come in firm favourites and deserve to be maybe the boys will go out there and be a bit more relaxed, and maybe we are able to create two or three chances, but two away and win 2-1."
What doesn't work in favour of the home side is that defender Andrew Vitucci will miss a couple of weeks with a hip injury while they will be without Adam O'Rourke faces a longer stint on the sideline than expected with a fractured ankle.
The impact of Vitucci was clear after he went off injured last week as the Brindabella side scored almost instantaneously.
The under 23s will kick off at 12.45pm, with first grade to follow at around 3pm on Saturday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
