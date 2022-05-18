The Area News

Yoogali SC take on Queanbeyan City in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 18 2022 - 5:06am, first published 4:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yoogali SC will be under no illusions as to the difficulty they face this weekend when they take on Queanbeyan City this weekend at Solar Mad Stadium.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.