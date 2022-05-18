The Griffith Blacks will return to the playing field this weekend, and they will be confronted with their toughest test of the season so far.
This weekend will see the Blacks play host the undefeated Wagga City side as the Blacks will be looking to make a positive start after the bye, having headed into their week off with two straight defeats.
Blacks' coach Chris McGregor was happy with how his side was taking shape.
"It is the first time that I have had my full squad available since the start of the season," he said.
"We had some late withdrawals when we played Reddies with sickness, but we should all be 100 per cent fit and raring to go."
McGregor is under no illusion as to the difficulty his side faces this weekend but said it is a chance for the first-grade side to send a message to the rest of the competition.
"City are the benchmark of the competition, and the boys had a really good session at training last night," he said.
"The boys are raring to go and show this competition that we are a true contender this year."
This weekend, McGregor will be looking to his big men to make the impact needed to make the difference in the clash.
"There is a good side all over the park, and our defence is going to have to be really stable and make sure that we match them through the forward," he said.
"They have a big mobile forward pack, and I believe that if we can control them there, we have some really good talent out wide this year.
"We are going to have to hold their forward pack and make sure that we get over the advantage line."
It will be a full day of rugby action at Exies Oval on Saturday, with all four grades in action.
With the Blacks inside the top two across all grades and Wagga City not far behind in seconds and third grade, it promises to be a day of high action.
"There is an expectation to go out and work towards a Blackout for the whole four grades this week," he said.
"Hopefully, there is a really good crowd there. It should be a really good day with four really competitive games. I think we have the top two sides in every grade."
It will be a competitive start to the day, with the top two in the third-grade competition kicking the day off at 11.40am.
Next off will be the battle between first and third on the second-grade ladder at 12.55pm, with the women's game to follow at 2.20pm as the Blacketts look to rebound from their first defeat of the season.
First grade will kick off at around 3.15pm on Saturday.
