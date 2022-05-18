Hanwood has shown their strength once more in the Leonard Cup after putting Tolland to the sword last weekend in Wagga.
Tolland, who have been the side that has pushed Hanwood in recent years, proved to be no match for the ladder leaders as Hanwood came away with a convincing 11-0 victory.
It has been a strong start to the season for the Hanwood side, and after conceding four goals in the first three weeks have worked hard to improve their defensive record to keep two straight clean sheets.
The win against Tolland sees them keep their three-point margin back to Cootamundra in second while they are five points clear of third-placed Junee.
This weekend will see Hanwood make the trip to Junee as they look to end their three week away trip with another three points before they return home for the local derby against Leeton United. The Jaguars will be coming into the game off the back of their first defeat of the season.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
