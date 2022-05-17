One of the Riverina's most popular wine brands, [yellow tail] has added to its global reputation after being named the World's Most Powerful Wine Brand of 2022.
This win marks the fifth consecutive year the Australian-owned wine brand has claimed the esteemed gong, beating runner-up in Chilean brand Casillero Del Diablo.
The award was overseen by UK-based research group Wine Intelligence and its Global Wine Brand Power Index, which based its results on feedback by over 25,000 wine consumers in 25 global markets.
GM of Global Marketing and Export Sales at Casella Family Brands Libby Nutt said the brand's success can be attributed to its enduring connection with customers.
"There is no doubt COVID-19 has caused huge disruption across the wine industry, but during this time, [yellow tail] benefited from a consumer shift towards tried and trusted brands," Ms Nutt said.
"As the industry begins to stabilise, we're proud the brand has maintained a positive connection with consumers."
Ms Nutt said the achievement was also made possible by the brand's dedicated employees around the world.
"I want to thank the individuals involved for the continued hard work, commitment, and energy they bring to [yellow tail] every day," she said.
"This fantastic achievement is a testament to everyone who works on the brand across the globe."
The win follows [yellow tail] celebrating its 20th anniversary in December 2021.
According to The Australian and New Zealand Wine Industry Directory, [yellow tail] accounts for 17 per cent of Australia's total wine exports.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith.
