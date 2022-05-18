The Area News

Cost of living will be hot topic at Griffith City Library

By Sharmaine Delgado
May 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LEADER: Cost of living will be hot topic

The NSW Government is helping to ease the cost of living. You can now access more than 70 NSW Government rebates and savings through the Service NSW Cost of Living program.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.