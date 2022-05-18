LOCAL LEADER: Cost of living will be hot topic

The NSW Government is helping to ease the cost of living. You can now access more than 70 NSW Government rebates and savings through the Service NSW Cost of Living program.
Griffith City Library will have a Service NSW Cost of Living Specialist at the Library on May 31 from 10.30am to 12.30pm. The cost of living specialist will be able to assess your eligibility and show you how to apply for your rebates and savings. Make sure that you bring in the following items;
Do you need help using your device or have some questions about how to use social media?
Students from Marian Catholic College will be at the library on Thursday June 16 between 10am to 11am to answer all your tech needs and to help you better use your device. It is also an opportunity to catch up with other people in the community over a cuppa and light morning tea. Bookings are not required.
How much do you know about Australia's Constitution?
Join John Christensen, a retired lawyer with 40 years experience, as he travels through outback NSW and Queensland educating communities on Australia's federal Constitution.
The talk aims to provide an overview on how Australia came to have a federal Constitution, its purpose and the issues surrounding it. It is delivered in a light but informative way using hats as props as well as songs!
No bookings required and light refreshments will be provided.
Don't forget about our regular events; Storytime is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10am, Rhyme Time is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am.
For more information call into the Library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
