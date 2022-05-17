Most runners were pleasantly surprised when registering for this week's run to discover that their handicap had been eased off a bit. The race director did explain why, but it was all too much for my level of comprehension.
Luckily only three Jones run on the hill as it leaves a few places in the top ten for the rest of the Feral's. This week the Jones family took 2nd, 5th and 6th places.
Allan Jones in 2nd place and posting a PB lead the family home, Bronwyn Jones also ran a PB finishing in 5th place and was the fastest female.
Digby Jones was one place behind his mum. Following back-to-back wins in the two previous weeks Digby was the only long course runner to have his handicap increased while mum and dad both benefitted from a minute reduction.
Long course line honours this week went to Georgia Grimmond who ran a minute faster this week. The rest of the top ten were Tony Rokov, Adrian Fattore, Maggie Croce, Adrian Baird, John Farronato and Ron Anson.
Further back at mid-field, Anthony Salmon added to his Life Member honour by also becoming the latest Golden Jogger by reaching his 3,000km milestone, that's two major achievements in one week. Congratulations Anthony.
At the halfway point of the long course competition Digby Jones leads with 140 points followed by Allan Jones 111 points and John Farronato on 96 points.
In the short course, Jessica Dalton made it four wins in a row despite having had 90 seconds added to her handicap.
Nate Mingay the sole representatives of the juniors was 2nd and the fastest of the short course runners, his mum Tammy Mingay was 3rd. Dalton on 160 points has a commanding lead in the short course winter competition with her nearest rival 65 points behind.
Franks Service Centre sponsors the 26-week awards. This year Feral's completing 26 runs for the season are awarded a Keep Cup. John Farronato and Moreno Chiappin have both reached 26 runs unfortunately the actual prizes are somewhere in China, or on the South China sea. We need to be patient.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. There is a 6.1 km long course and a 3.3km short course. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
