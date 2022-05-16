Last Wednesday the Griffith Ladies hosted their annual Griffith City Women's Open. The weather behaved and we had a successful day with 53 players including visitors from Barham, Coleambally, Leeton Narrandera and Wodonga.
Heartiest congratulations to Thy Ly who scored 89 off the stick to win Division One and therefore the prestigious Ebert Cup. The Cup has played for since 1959 and this is Thy's first major trophy. Marg Naseby with 94 off the stick was runner up. The handicap winner was Penny Hudson with 74 nett, runner up was Rose Alpen with a score of 76 nett.
Advertisement
Division Two was won by Roby Kefford with a lovely score of 39 points, runner up was Julie McWilliam with a score of 36 points. A countback was required to sort out third and fourth place, Marlene O'Connell came in with 33 points to win third place on a countback from Kathy King.
Kath Gullifer carded 34 points to win Division 3 on a countback from Robyn Retallick. Another countback was required to sort out third and fourth place, Dulcie Knight survived the countback from Sue Christie, both ladies scored 32 points.
The Visitor's Trophy was won by Chris Harrison from Leeton, Veteran's Trophy won by Heather Mannis and Senior Veteran's Trophy won by Robyn Kefford. Lesley Bock won the Raffle and Robyn Hoare won second prize.
RELATED
Despite the inclement weather on Saturday, twenty-two ladies were brave enough to come out and play for the President's Trophy amongst other events. Elizabeth Graham carded 77 nett to win Division One. One shot back was runner up Susan Tyrrell with 78 nett.
Jill Hammond had the best score of the day with a score of 75 nett and won Division Two from Robyn Hoare who was runner up with 79 nett.
Elaine Dal Bon won the NTP on the 4th hole. Balls went down to 81 nett.
Elizabeth Graham and Jill Hammond each won the President's Trophy in their respective Divisions.
Griffith hosted the Pennant Matches on Monday. Griffith defeated Coolamon 3/2. Next Monday Griffith will travel to Wagga Wagga Country Club to play against Narrandera.
Today's event is a 4BBB Stableford for the Eleanor Hancock Trophy.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.