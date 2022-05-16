Heartiest congratulations to Thy Ly who scored 89 off the stick to win Division One and therefore the prestigious Ebert Cup. The Cup has played for since 1959 and this is Thy's first major trophy. Marg Naseby with 94 off the stick was runner up. The handicap winner was Penny Hudson with 74 nett, runner up was Rose Alpen with a score of 76 nett.