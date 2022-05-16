The Area News

Griffith ladies golf report

By Annie Hicks
Updated May 17 2022 - 8:05am, first published May 16 2022 - 11:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last Wednesday the Griffith Ladies hosted their annual Griffith City Women's Open. The weather behaved and we had a successful day with 53 players including visitors from Barham, Coleambally, Leeton Narrandera and Wodonga.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.