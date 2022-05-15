DPC Roosters have kept their perfect record intact after picking up a 52-12 win over West Wyalong on Sunday.
The Roosters were able to make a fast start with Joe Peato and Thomas Bowditch getting over inside the first 10 minutes before Andrew Preston pulled one back for the Mallee Men.
Ben Vearing restored some of the advantage, and after a back and forth end to the first half, the Roosters went in with an 18-12 advantage.
They were able to run away with the game in the second half, with Ben Jeffery scoring twice while tries to Peato, Jamie Demamiel, Sam Bartter and Robert Simpson saw the Roosters run away with the 40-point victory.
Meanwhile, Yenda was able to pick up their first points of the season with victory on the road against Hay.
Broden Piva crossed twice for the Blueheelers, with Noah Forbutt, Josh Lavernai and Chris Latu getting four-pointers in Yenda's 26-18 victory.
In the final game, the Black and Whites defeated TLU Sharks 58-16.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
