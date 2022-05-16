The Area News

Leeton, Hay, Black and Whites and West Wyalong take Group 20 League Tag wins

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:29am, first published 3:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There remain two undefeated sides in the Group 20 League Tag after the first five rounds of the competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.