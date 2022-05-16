There remain two undefeated sides in the Group 20 League Tag after the first five rounds of the competition.
The Leeton Greens have continued from where they left off after the bye last week after they picked up a mercy-rule win over Waratahs on Sunday afternoon.
To the Waratahs credit, they were able to get the numbers to take to the field rather than forfeiting the game.
The Leeton side was able to get the scoring started early, and then the lead was extended as Jess Morton was able to take a break from the kick-off to make it 12-0.
Kate Cooper scored a quickfire double soon after before Kayla Frazer added a try to her five conversions to push the lead out to 30-0.
The game was all but put to bed by halftime with Gabrielle McGregor and Elli Gill, and a flawless first half kicking from Frazer saw the Greens leading 42-0 after the opening 25 minutes.
Makayla Bradshaw got over soon after the second half got underway before McGregor scored her second of the day after a ball was allowed to bounce.
The game was called off early in the second half as Jamie Taylor crossed and the ninth straight conversion from Frazer, the other being kicked by Shana Graham, saw the Greens come away with a 60-0 victory.
The other undefeated side sitting along with the Greens at the top, is the Hay Magpies.
The Hay side was able to continue their strong start to the season after picking up a 14-8 win over Yenda.
Ellie Darlow, Poly Lugsdin and Yolonda Miller got over for the Magpies, while Sahara Moon was among the try scorers for the Blueheelers.
The Black and Whites remained within touching distance of the top two with a 48-6 win over TLU Sharks.
Lily-Belle Misiloi continued her strong form with a hat-trick, while Moerai Makonia scored twice to help the Panthers take a 42-point win.
In the final game, West Wyalong was able to take a 22-0 win over DPC Roosters.
Catlin Kelly got a double while Bree Franklin and Charlie Jones also crossed for the Mallee Chicks.
Next week's match of the round will see the Black and Whites try to be the first to defeat Hay.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
