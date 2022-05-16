The weather played ducks and drakes for the 78 players who contested last Saturday's 4 BBB Stableford at the Griffith Golf Club, with intermittent showers and a solid breeze for most of the day.
The weather held no terrors for the winners David Doig and Robert Curtis who combined to amass the winning score of 52 points, carding 25 points out and 27 home, including back to back four point birdies on the 17th and 18th, another on the 8th hole.
Runners-up Andy Arnold and Tom Watson combined for a score of 46 points, birdies on the 5th and 11th.
Brad Hammond and Justin Robertson 45 points finished in third place, 22 points out and 23 home. Jason Magoci and Col Vearing also carded 45 points but lost the countback.
Pins won by 4th Bill Alpen, 7th Jim Dickie, 8th Col Vearing, 11th Graham Campbell, 15th Ngara Noa, 16th Nathan Campbell.
The 16 pairs who have qualified for the match play in draw order are on the Club Notice Board, the First Round is to be completed by Sunday, June 19
The morning rain saw a reduced field of 32 players contest Sunday's medley single stableford in two grades.
Bryan Salvestro 39 points, best in Div.1, ahead of Luke De Valentin 38 points on a countback over Tiuru Phillip 38 points.
Paul Connell 38 points won Div.2 on a countback over Ryan Minato 38 points.
Jason Magoci Eagled the 9th.
A decision on the mixed Match Play qualifier also set down for last Sunday, will be made at a later date.
A reminder also that on this coming Sunday, May 22. the Cystic Fibrosis Charity Day will be held with a shotgun start at 10.00am with all the usual goodies.
The event is a 4 Person Ambrose. Teams can register on the Club login timesheet or on the day, no later than 9.30am.
The Jolley Cup will be played at Junee on Sunday, May 29. The Club is looking to organising at least two teams, and the Club is also happy to arrange for a bus is enough members place their names on the sheet provided outside the Pro Shop.
The Club Pro Brad is running clinics for both men and ladies and juniors. All entry from the pro Shop on 69623742.
Today's event is an ambrose, a single versus par on Saturday and an Ambrose on Sunday.
The veteran's competition was washed out last week, but they have a big golf day tomorrow, May 19. with the First Round of the Rich River versus Griffith Inter-Club Challenge.
Veterans are asked to use the timesheet to place their names to assist with card preparation and catering.
Griffith players will be mixed with Rich River players to add to the day.
Morning tea will be available at 8.30am. Shotgun start at 9.30am followed by Lunch and presentation.
Rich River holds the challenge cup, a good roll up required to bring the cup home.
Veterans are also advised that the Winter Cup will be played over June.
July and August with their best two scores each month to establish their score.
Only a small number of 12 players contested last Tuesday's single stableford in one grade. Won by Peter Den Houting with a great score of 43 points over Brian Savage 40 points. Graham Sibraa, Don Catanzariti, Roy Calabria, Gerry Cox won vouchers.
