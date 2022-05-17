Griffith TAFE is encouraging those looking for new opportunities to come in and have a chat about possible futures and enrolment for semester two, just in time for National Careers Week.
National Careers Week this year comes on May 16, just after a new report revealed 24 per cent of workers are actively pursuing new careers.
Advertisement
Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Alister Henskens said with enrolments for many courses now open for semester two, the time was right for Griffith residents to upskill into a new career path.
"There has never been a better time to explore your future and how the NSW Government can help you get a first job, a new job or a better job," Mr Henskens said.
"The NSW Government is working hard to turbocharge the take-up of vocational education and training by investing in fee-free and low fee training courses, which aim to get people into jobs and address skills shortages across the state."
Aaron Salvestrin, the owner and operator of Sans Pareil Estate winery, credited TAFE with his current successful industry.
"I grew up on a vineyard and ever since I can remember, I was fascinated by the wine industry," Mr Salvestrin said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I really wanted my career to evolve so enrolled in a Certificate III in Wine Operations at TAFE NSW Griffith to get real practical skills and work experience ...It really filled in the blanks for me and helped me understand the reasons behind why we did certain methods of pruning and other tasks in the vineyard."
"If you want to get into the industry, you need a qualification and TAFE NSW is the ideal place to do it," Mr Salvestrin added.
Semester two at TAFE runs from July 18 to September 25, making now the perfect time to enrol for upcoming classes.
A full list of available courses and more information is available at www.tafensw.edu.au or by calling 131 601.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.