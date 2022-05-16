String of break-and-enters at an end after arrest made

Police believe a recent uptick in breaking and entering will be put to an end, after the arrest of a 27-year-old male.
Over the last weeks, there's been an increase in breaking and entering and burglaries across Griffith, culminating in a burglary of emergency shelter Barnabas House.
Police have investigated the events, and recently arrested a 27-year-old man with a number of offences relating to a break and enter.
The man was charged on May 7, with bail refused. He is set to appear before Griffith Local Court on June 15.
Acting Inspector Tim Clark said "We're of the belief that this will assist in the downturn of the break and enters."
Police are also urging dog owners to keep their pets contained after being called to a dog attack over the weekend.
Police responded to an incident in Ortella Street, when an escaped dog attacked a small maltese-cross-poodle. The dog was not seriously injured but is being assessed by a vet for minor injuries sustained.
Acting Inspector Clark urged owners to ensure dogs were contained, even in the front yard under supervision.
"Make sure you have proper fencing, and if dogs are in the front yard, you need to make sure you can contain the dog."
Of course, the major incident over the weekend was the disappearance and rescue of 20-year-old Harry Hardy. Mr Hardy went missing from Jimberoo National Park but was located and rescued on May 15.
Police, the SES, ambulance services and PolAir collaborated on a search for Mr Hardy, with PolAir locating him just before 1.30 in the afternoon and guiding him back towards a police vehicle.
Ambulance services spoke to him, and confirmed that Mr Hardy was in a healthy condition. He is now in hospital for observation but appears well.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
