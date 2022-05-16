The Area News

27-year-old man was arrested in relation to a break-and-enter, leading police to believe the recent uptick is at an end

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 17 2022 - 8:06am, first published May 16 2022 - 10:30pm
String of break-and-enters at an end after arrest made

Police believe a recent uptick in breaking and entering will be put to an end, after the arrest of a 27-year-old male.

